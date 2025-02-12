India player Manoj Tiwary, who plays for Bengal in domestic cricket, says 'it makes no sense' to make the players take part in Ranji Trophy (domestic red-ball tournament) before a white-ball tournament. Tiwary made the comments in response to a question by WION about new BCCI policy which made it mandatory for all players to take part in domestic cricket.

The BCCI directive came in the wake of 0-3 Test series whitewash at home for India against New Zealand and then losing 1-3 in the five-Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) series Down Under.

"Whenever you are preparing for BGT or a Test series in near future and the Ranji Trophy is happening then obviously everyone should go and play just to get that rhythm back, feel back and match time back. Also if someone scores runs in that particular match he will get confidence but there's no point playing Ranji Trophy when you are playing a T20 tournament or an ODI tournament," said Tiwary while talking to WION.

"So just for the sake of showing to the people that we have made a decision for all players mandatory to go and play the Ranji Trophy but the tournament is shorter format it doesn't make sense. It will only make sense when the Test series is coming up you want to prepare then all the players who are playing for so many years and not in form they should go and play (Ranji Trophy)," added Tiwary.

Post BCCI's directive, players including Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma took part in Ranji Trophy after nearly a decade. After the BGT, however, India only had white-ball commitments including Champions Trophy which starts from Feb 19.

The Bengal batter, however, acknowledged that big players taking part in Ranji Trophy is good for other players (domestic) as well.

"It will not only help them but it will always help other players who they play with and the opposition (players) and at the same time it impacts the audience as well. The people get connected to the Ranji Trophy which in today's time somehow that connect of domestic cricket from international cricket - the gap is too far," Tiwary concluded.