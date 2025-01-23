Jammu and Kashmir fast bowler Umar Nazir Mir had a dream day during the Ranji Trophy match against Mumbai on Thursday (Jan 23). Nazir, a 6-foot-4 tall bowler from Kashmir's Pulwama, took four wickets in Mumbai's top order including India skipper Rohit Sharma.

The J&K pacer, however, had a muted celebration after the biggest wicket of his career, which he attributed to being a Rohit fan.

“I am a huge fan of Rohit, and that’s why I did not celebrate,” Umar said after the day’s play.

Mir had surprised Rohit with a fast short-pitch delivery which the Indian skipper lobbed to the mid-off region only to be caught by J&K skipper Paras Dogra. The India skipper, returning to domestic cricket after a decade, scored only three runs off 19 balls.

“I know Rohit is something, he is big. When you dismiss an international player of that stature, it is always a prized wicket. There was some help from the surface - I tried to bowl in the right areas, and Rohit’s wicket was important for us and for me, personally, as well,” the pacer added.

Umar Mir tames star-studded Mumbai

Mir rocked Mumbai early on and took four wickets from Mumbai's first five wickets. His wickets included India skipper Rohit, Mumbai captain Ajinkya Rahane, India T20 World Cup winner Shivam Dube, and middle-order batter Hardik Tamore.

After the lanky pacer dismissed Rohit, he clean-bowled Mumbai skipper Rahane through the gates. He trapped Tamore Leg Before Wicket (LBW) next before getting Dube caught behind.

By the time Mir was done, Mumbai were reeling at 41/5 in just 15.5 overs. Yudhvir Singh then joined the party and took four wickets himself, including dismissing Shreyas Iyer.

Mumbai were eventually bowled out for 120, with Shardul Thakur scoring the highest of 51 while Tanush Kotian managed 26. For J&K, Mir finished with 4/41 while Yudhvir took 4/31 and Auqib Nabi picked up 2/36.

In reply, Jammu and Kashmir were 174/7 by the end of play and led by 54 runs in the first innings.