India's premier domestic red-ball tournament Ranji Trophy saw return of international stars for the matches which started on Thursday (Jan 23). From Shubman Gill, India's new vice-captain in ODIs, to Rishabh Pant - the dashing wicketkeeper-batter made an appearance.

The most anticipated match was Mumbai vs Jammu and Kashmir which featured India skipper Rohit Sharma along with Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer and Shivam Dube.

Here are how India's international players from other matches fared in Ranji Trophy

Punjab vs Karnataka

Shuman Gill (Punjab): The Punjab skipper opened the innings against Karnataka but lasted only eight balls and managed just four runs as his team was bowled out for 55.

Prasidh Krishna (Karnataka): The India pacer, turning up for Karnataka, took 2/11 in eight overs vs Punjab. Krishna most recently played for India in the final Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) Test in Sydney.

Punjab vs Karnataka Score: Punjab - 55 all out 1st innings vs Karnataka - 199/4 1st innings; Karnataka lead by 144 runs after day 1

Maharashtra vs Baroda

Ruturaj Gaikwad (Maharashtra): The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper scored just 10 runs in the Ranji Trophy match against Baroda as his team posted 258/7 at the end of day 1.

Maharashtra vs Baroda Score: Maharashtra - 258/7 1st innings on day 1

Rajasthan vs Vidarbha

Karun Nair (Vidarbha): The India batter, who recently scored 779 runs at an average of 389.50 in Vijay Hazare Trophy, managed just 39 runs as his side was bowled out for 165. Khaleel Ahmed took for 5/37 Rajasthan.

Rajasthan vs Vidarbha Score: Vidarbha - 165 1st innings vs Rajasthan 101/5 1st innings; Rajasthan trail by 64 runs on day 1

Delhi vs Saurashtra

Rishabh Pant (Delhi): The dashing wicketkeeper-batter scored only one run off 10 balls against Saurashtra as his side was bundled out for 188 in the first innings.

Ravindra Jadeja (Saurashtra): India's premier all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja took a five-wicket haul on his return to the Ranji Trophy. Jadeja finished with the figures of 5/66.

Delhi vs Saurashtra Score: Delhi - 188 all out in 1st innings vs Saurashtra - 163/5 in 1st innings; Saurashtra lead by 62 innings on day 1