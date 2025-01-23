India's premier domestic red-ball tournament Ranji Trophy matches which started on Thursday (Jan 23) had great anticipation from fans as a lot of India international players took part in it. This comes after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) made it mandatory for players to take part in domestic cricket in its latest policy.

It was the Mumbai vs Jammu and Kashmir Ranji Trophy match that got the most attention, with India skipper Rohit Sharma making a return to domestic cricket. The side also featured Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Here's how Mumbai's India international players fared in Ranji Trophy vs Jammu and Kashmir on Jan 23:

Rohit Sharma (Mumbai): The India skipper's horror run with bat continued as he was dismissed for 3 off 19 balls vs Jammu and Kashmir upon his Ranji Trophy return after a decade.

Yashasvi Jaiswal (Mumbai): The young India opener could score only four runs off eight balls before being dismissed against Jammu and Kashmir.

Shreyas Iyer (Mumbai): The middle-order batter managed only 11 runs in Mumbai vs Jammu and Kashmir Ranji Trophy match before being dismissed.

Ajinkya Rahane (Mumbai): The veteran batter and Mumbai skipper scored 12 off 17 in Ranji Trophy match vs J&K.

Shardul Thakur (Mumbai): The India all-rounder scored nearly half of his side's runs vs J&K in Ranji Trophy. Thakur scored 51 in Mumbai's total of 120.

Shivam Dube (Mumbai): The young all-rounder, who was part of India's T20 World Cup win in June 2024, was dismissed for a duck vs J&K.

Umar Mir tames Mumbai

Jammu and Kashmir pacer Umar Nazir Mir bowled a sensational spell in Ranji Trophy match on Thursday against Mumbai. The 6-foot-4 tall Mir took four wickets from five Mumbai's first five wickets, which included India skipper Rohit, Mumbai captain Ajinkya Rahane, India T20 World Cup winner Shivam Dube, and middle-order batter Hardik Tamore.