Former Australian cricketer Michael Bevan has been inducted into the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame after a tweak to the criteria governing selection.

Bevan, one of Australia’s greatest white-ball players, scored 6912 runs at 53.58 from 232 ODIs while routinely steering his side to victory in many chases.

The batter’s last-ball four, to secure a one-wicket win at the SCG on New Year’s Day in 1996, ranks highly among the sport’s most iconic moments. He was a master in creating moments and memories that are etched in the minds of die-hard cricket fans. During his decorated career, Bevan was a part of Australia's 1999 and 2003 World Cup wins.

But, until last month, the Hall of Fame’s rules penalised him for a relatively modest Test career that spanned 18 matches.

“It was Michael’s exceptional playing record and public standing that pushed the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame Committee to review its selection criteria ... to ensure players who excelled in one-day or Twenty20 Internationals were equally recognised as those who shone in the Test format,” Hall of Fame chairman Peter King said in an interview.

“Michael without a doubt revolutionised white-ball cricket and became a household name for his masterful batting, amazing athleticism and ability to chase down runs.”

Bevan represented Australia, New South Wales, Tasmania, South Australia, Yorkshire, Sussex, Leicestershire and Kent. In first-class cricket, he made 237 appearances and garnered 19,147 runs at 57.32, including 68 centuries and 81 fifties, with a top score of 216.

His induction into Australia's Hall of Fame follows this season's previous inductees, Michael Clarke and Christina Matthews.

