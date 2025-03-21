The 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is just one sleep away, but fans might have to wait an extra day for the action to get underway. An orange alert in some parts of West Bengal and a forecast of ‘thunderstorms with lightning’ as warned by Kolkata's Regional Meteorological Centre threatens to play spoilsport in the curtain raiser at the Eden Gardens on Saturday (Mar 22). Hosts Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the tournament opener.

Advertisment

The Indian Metrological Department’s (IMD) forecast reads, "A trough runs from central Odisha to Vidarbha, and there is wind confluence over east and adjoining central India due to the above trough and anticyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal at lower tropospheric levels.

Also read | IPL 2025: Amid security concerns, April 6 KKR-LSG game moved out of Eden Gardens

“Isolated to scattered light or moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds likely over sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on March 20 and 21,” the statement added.

Advertisment

As a result, the department has issued an orange alert till March 22.

Meanwhile, not only does the weather forecast ring alarm bells for the IPL 2025 opener, but it could bring curtains down on the glitzy opening ceremony scheduled before the game, including several B-town superstars. The ground staff is taking all precautions by covering the playing area as dark clouds keep paying visits at the iconic venue ahead of the marquee KKR vs RCB tie in IPL 2025.

Time for action to begin

Advertisment

A long wait for another blockbuster IPL season ends on Saturday when the defending champions KKR play host to the travelling RCB side in the tournament opener. Both teams have their plans set for the curtain raiser, with KKR announcing their new leadership, naming Ajinkya Rahane the captain and Venkatesh Iyer as his deputy.

On the other hand, RCB also has a new captain in Rajat Patidar, who leads an exciting-looking side heading into the 18th edition. Both teams have a new set of players, with several uncapped ones waiting to get unleashed on the IPL stage.

Looking at the head-to-head record, in 34 contested matches, Bengaluru has won just 14 times, while the three-time IPL winners Kolkata emerged victorious 20 times.

Besides, in their last four meetings, KKR has won all four matches, winning six out of their previous eight ties.

(With inputs from agencies)