Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) has suspended 2007 T20 World and 2011 ODI World Cup winner pacer S Sreesanth for three years following his false comments earlier this year. The comments pertain to Sreesanth's take on Sanju Samson's non selection in India's Champions Trophy 2025 squad.

Sreesanth had made comments on Sanju's non selection in Kerala's Vijaya Hazare Trophy (domestic 50-over tournament) and how it played a part in wicketkeeper-batter's non selection in Champions Trophy squad which was played in Feb-March before IPL 2025.

"KCA said the decision was taken at its special General Body meeting held in Kochi on April 30. Sreesanth is currently a co-owner of Kollam Aeries, a franchise team in the Kerala Cricket League," reported news agency PTI.

The KCA had issued a show cause notice in the matter to Sreesanth along with Kollam Aeries, Alappuzha Team Lead, and Alappuzha Ripples.

"Since the franchise teams gave satisfactory responses to the notices, no further action will be taken against them. However, the meeting decided to advise greater caution when appointing members to team management," the statement said.

The state cricket association has also decided to file a lawsuit against Sanju's father Samson Viswanath for his comments as well.

Samson Sr. had also lashed out at MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid for wasting Sanju's 10 years.

Vishwanath, in an interview with a Kerala-based news outlet, Media One, said, "There are 3-4 people who wasted 10 years of my son's vital career... captains like Dhoni ji, Virat [Kohli] ji, Rohit [Sharma] ji, and coach [Rahul] Dravid ji," he said, stating that they had "destroyed 10 years of my son's life."

The KCA, however, clarified that the action hasn't been taken for supporting Sanju but making false comments about the state cricket body using the cricketer's name.