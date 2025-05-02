Mumbai India have turned their season around unlike anyone in IPL 2025 - the five-time champions are now top of the points table after their sixth win on the trot. They had won just one game out of their first five but now, with 14 points in 11 games, look all set to make it to the playoffs.

How MI turned around their season?

In the first five games, MI opener Rohit Sharma was badly out for form with a best of just 17 runs and that hurt Mumbai Indians a lot.

Also, in the first five games, MI only had one 40+ runs opening partnership and in the last six games - they have done so three times including one 100-run and one 50+ runs partnership.

Rohit himself has gotten better at scoring - he has three fifty-plus scores in last six innings including two 70s - clearly helping MI to get their mojo back.

The other player is Suryakumar Yadav whose form in the middle over has helped MI get back on the trot as well. While SKY has scored 25+ runs in each of his 11 innings this IPL 2025 season, he has managed to go past 40 five times in last six innings.

Return of Jasprit Bumrah

Bumrah did not play first four games for Mumbai Indians this season due to an injury he had picked in January earlier this year. The bowler was only available for fifth match onwards that was against RCB.

While the ace pacer wasn't able to make an instant impact, he did get better from the third match onwards. In last five games, Bumrah has given away runs at nearly 10 an over in only match while in rest of the four games, he economy has been less than 6.50 or 26 runs in four overs.

Bumrah has also taken 10 wickets in last five games - showing why he's regarded as one of the best to ever play the game.

The last time Mumbai Indians won six games on the trot in an IPL season was in 2017 edition and they had gone on to win the IPL trophy. They had also won six games on the trot in 2008 season as well but had failed to win the title.