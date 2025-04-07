Gujarat Titans (GT) registered a dominating seven-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the ongoing IPL 2025 season on April 6 (Sunday), thanks to a sensational spell from Mohammed Siraj, who was named Player of the Match for his figures of 4/17.

Advertisment

Playing at his home ground—the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad—Siraj was in red-hot form as he dismantled the SRH batting line-up. He struck early, removing Travis Head in the very first over and then dismissing Abhishek Sharma during the powerplay. However, it was his mastery with the older ball that truly stood out, an area he has worked on after feedback from India captain Rohit Sharma ahead of the Champions Trophy.

With this performance, Siraj reached a personal milestone—picking 100 wickets in the IPL across 97 matches, maintaining an economy rate of 8.17. He has been in excellent rhythm this season, picking up 9 wickets in just four matches at an impressive average of 13.78 and an economy of 7.75.

Also Read: MI vs RCB: Fit-again Bumrah gears up for Virat Kohli challenge in IPL 2025 classic – Watch

Advertisment

In the post-match presentation, the 31-year-old pacer opened up about the emotional rollercoaster he's faced in recent months, especially after being dropped from India’s Champions Trophy 2025 squad—a tournament India eventually won under Rohit Sharma’s leadership.

'I cheered myself up and focused on IPL'

“At one time, I was not able to digest it,” Siraj admitted. “As a professional, when you’re consistently with the Indian team, a doubt grows in your mind. You start questioning yourself—‘Am I good enough?’ But I cheered myself up and focused on the IPL. I wanted to be ready.”

Advertisment

Siraj, who played seven years for Royal Challengers Bengaluru before being picked by Gujarat Titans in the 2025 mega auction, also emphasised the importance of his mindset and work ethic.

“I have worked hard on my bowling and on my mindset. It’s working really well for me. Whatever mistakes I was making, I worked on those. I’m enjoying my bowling,” he said.

The Hyderabad native also credited the home support for his standout performance. “When you come to your home ground, it’s a special feeling. My family was there in the crowd, and that lifted me up,” Siraj added with a smile.

(With inputs from agencies)