SunRisers Hyderabad’s latest recruit, Ishan Kishan, slammed his maiden hundred for his new franchise as they prevailed over Rajasthan Royals by 44 runs in game 2 of IPL 2025 on Sunday. With over 500 runs scored in a T20 game, it was a nightmare for the bowlers, especially for RR seamer Jofra Archer, who bowled the most expensive spell in the tournament history, conceding 76 runs without picking a wicket in four overs.

The second game of this edition lived up to its hype, with both teams taking a crack at each other till the final ball. Though Hyderabad won by a 44-run margin, understandably, after hitting the second-highest team total (286/4) in the competition, Rajasthan’s intent during the chase impressed everyone equally. While Kishan made headlines with his first hundred of the season, the Indian pair of Sanju Samson and Dhruv Jurel kept the home fans silent for most of the chase.

RR won the toss, and the stand-in captain, Riyan Parag, asked the home side to bat first, a decision he probably regretted after the first innings. The super-attacking pair of Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head began from where they left last season, smoking bowlers to all parts of the ground. Despite losing Abhishek inside the Powerplay, SRH hit 94 runs in six overs.

Kishan and Head continued the onslaught, with Head completing his fifty. His dismissal brought Nitish Kumar Reddy to the crease, who enjoyed his brief stint, and so did Proteas’ Heinrich Klaasen, who came in next. Though they had their share of cheers, Kishan holding one end meant he would achieve history, which he did after becoming the first Indian player to score an IPL hundred for SRH.

RR came close, but not enough

Rajasthan lost three wickets upfront, including their captain on four. Reeling at 50 for three inside the first six overs, they looked like running a lost race, but Jurel and Samson had other plans. While Jurel began taking the SRH bowlers to the cleaners, including smashing their skipper Pat Cummins for an overhead six on his first ball, Samson joined him soon after.

The pair added 111 runs in 59 balls, giving little hope to the RR fans of an improbable-looking chase; however, SRH quick Harshal Patel broke that hope with a bouncer that dismissed Samson on 66. Two balls later, SRH’s Impact Sub Adam Zampa removed Jurel (70).

With plenty remaining to fight for, Shimron Hetmyer and Shubham Dubey tried their best, hitting quick-fire 42 and 34*, respectively, but they failed to get their team across the line.