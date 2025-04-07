Veteran pacer Ishant Sharma has been fined 25 percent of his match fees and given one demerit point for breaking the IPL Code of Conduct during Gujarat Titans' match against SunRisers Hyderabad on April 6 (Sunday).

It wasn’t an ideal day on the field for Ishant. He gave away 53 runs in 4 overs which is nearly 30 percent of the runs from the SRH score. The day became even worst for him, when the IPL announced in an official release that he had breached the rules under Article 2.2 of the Code, which deals with damaging or misusing cricket equipment and other objects during a match.

"Ishant Sharma, Bowler, Gujarat Titans, has been fined 25 per cent of his match fees and has also accumulated one demerit point for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during his team’s match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad on Sunday," the official statement said.

The article covers actions such as hitting the stumps, damaging boundary ropes, breaking dressing room items, or showing anger in ways that affect the surroundings.

"Ishant Sharma admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.2 and accepted the Match Referee’s sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding," the statement added.

Ishant joins the list along with Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Rishabh Pant, and Digvesh Rathi, who have also faced penalties for slow over-rates or celebrations. Digvesh was fined twice for his notebook celebration.

Despite Ishant’s performance, Gujarat Titans came out on top, securing a big win over SRH. The victory pushed them to the top two in the points table with a positive run rate of 1.031.

As for SRH, this was their fourth consecutive loss this season as their explosive batters continue to falter.