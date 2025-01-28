India’s T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav has not lit up the T20I series against England with his bat so far. Suryakumar has scored 0 and 12 in the first two matches of the 5-T20I series, extending his run of poor outcomes from the tour of South Africa. However, newly-appointed batting coach Sitanshu Kotak dismissed any concerns about the batter’s form.

The batting coach said that he did not see any difference in the batter’s approach. Kotak explained that when the Indian team was playing high-risk cricket, batters were bound to fail from time to time. Kotak said that it was not possible to play a high-risk, high-scoring game while trying to preserve wickets. Also Read: Virat Kohli in Ranji Trophy: DDCA increasing security to manage crowd during Railways match

“Surya, I think he is performing, but sometimes I feel we also expect a lot. Every game, if we think Surya will perform (that is not okay). The game has become so aggressive, there is so much intent we have to play in the T20s, there will be a time when they get out because they are playing fearless (cricket). Because if you want to score 200-225, you cannot play cricket where you are trying to save your wickets. He plays a brand of cricket for the team, which is very, very selfless, and that is what he tells the batters as well. There are games he will perform, and there are games where he will not,” Sitanshu said at the pre-match press conference. 'Surya has been batting with same flow'

“I think that he has been batting with the same flow, I would not say there is any change really. But plan-wise, the opposition sides will bowl in areas (to target him), but he is very smart and will read that, and practices according to that. I think, Touchwood (he would score) in this game,” he added.

Suryakumar Yadav has scored in single digits thrice in his last four games. The batter’s last fifty came against Bangladesh in October 2024. While Surya’s recent run of scores has been inconsistent, the Indian team has done well under his captaincy. Suryakumar has won series against Bangladesh, South Africa, Sri Lanka, and now is on the brink of another series win against England.