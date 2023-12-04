India's Arshdeep Singh reveals thought process in clinical match-winning last over vs Australia in 5th T20I

India bowler Arshdeep Singh held his nerve in the final over during the fifth T20I against Australia and gave away just three runs to help his team win. Australia needed 10 runs on Sunday (Dec. 3) in Bengaluru but Arshdeep's last over was clinical enough to hand India 4-1 series win.

The bowler, however, didn't have best of the days before that final over as he had given 37 runs in three overs prior to that. Arshdeep too acknowledged that and said that he believed in himself and so did the staff.

"I guess for the big part of the game, for almost the first 19 overs, I was thinking that I gave away too many runs and would be the culprit of the game," Arshdeep said after the game on the official broadcast. "But god gave me another chance and I believed in myself. Thanks to god that I defended it and thanks to the staff as well who believed in me."

Arshdeep started with a bouncer first up which should have been a wide but umpires thought otherwise. He then bowled full-length balls and even scalped the wicket of Aussie skipper Matthew Wade to ensure a win.

Sharing his thought process for the final over, he said: "To be honest, nothing was going through my mind. Surya [Suryakumar Yadav] bhai told me that whatever happens, happens. The credit goes to our batsmen as well. They gave us a really good total here on a tricky wicket and we had a cushion of an extra 15 to 20 runs."

It wasn't a typical Chinnaswammy pitch where high scores are a norm during the Indian Premier League. The pitch was slow as India managed 160/8 in their 20 overs - thanks to Shreyas Iyer's 37-ball 53.