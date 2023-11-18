India vs Australia World Cup final: PM Modi to cheer India from stands, Aussie Dy PM to be present too

As the in-form Indian team takes on the Australians in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final on Sunday (November 19), it will have none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi sitting as a spectator to cheer its efforts. An official release from Gujarat Chief Minister Bhuhpendra Patel's office has said that the Indian PM, along with Australia's Deputy PM Richard Marles will be present for the match due to take place at Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The Gujarat Chief Minister held a high-level meeting in Ahmedabad on Friday (November 17) and had a comprehensive review of aspects like security, traffic management, cleanliness and more, said the release from his office.

Australia defeated South Africa by three wickets at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday. Hosts India triumphed over New Zealand by 70 runs at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. India and Australia have been in world cup finals before and all eyes are on the match on Sunday to see which of the two formidable teams prevails and lifts the coveted Cricket World Cup 2023.

India sailed through the matches in the group stage by registering victory in nine out of nine matches. A number of matches saw the Indian side dominate the opposition in a decisive, unquestionable manner. With 18 points in their kitty, India is right at the top of the table.

The semi-final against New Zealand saw ace Indian batter Virat Kohli smash his 50th One-Day International (ODI) century and break Sachin Tendulkar's record. Riding high on the batting performances of Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Shubhman Gill, India posted a mammoth total of 397 at the end of 50 overs.

In reply, New Zealand could only make 327 runs before all of their batters were sent to pavillion by Indian bowling attack. Daryl Mitchell did hit a century, but the effort was inadequate to take New Zealand past the finish line.

The Australian side was considered an underdog against South Africa because of their previous defeat. But Pat Cummins-led Aussies were able to defend a relatively small total of 215 by bowling South Africa out on 212.