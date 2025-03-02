IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025 Live Streaming, Date-Time, Venue: India will face New Zealand in the final group stage contest of the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025 as the two sides meet on Sunday (Mar 2). Playing at the Dubai International Stadium, both teams have been flawless so far and won both their matches in the group stage. With the top spot in Group A up for stake between India and New Zealand, here are all the details of the Champions Trophy 2025 clash.

Where to watch the India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025 match Live Streaming online on OTT?

The India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025 match will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

Where to watch the India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025 match on TV?

The India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025 match will be telecast on Star Sports Network in India.

Which stadium will host the India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025 match?

The India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025 match will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

What time will the India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025 match start?

The India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025 match will start at 2:30 PM IST on Sunday (Mar 2) with the toss taking place at 2:00 PM IST.

ALSO READ | Champions Trophy: Shami likely to be rested against NZ; Arshdeep to replace him- Reports



Champions Trophy 2025: IND vs NZ Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill (Vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohd. Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakaravarthy.

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O'Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Nathan Smith, Kane Williamson, Will Young, Jacob Duffy.