The stage is set for Sunday’s (Mar 9) Champions Trophy 2025 final as India take on New Zealand at the Dubai International Stadium. India will bid to win their third Champions Trophy title while New Zealand are in search of glory for the second time. However, will the weather have any role to play as we take a look at the conditions in Dubai.

IND vs NZ Champions Trophy 2025 Final Weather Forecast

There is no rain expected on Sunday in Dubai as the weather will remain warm and clear in the second-biggest city of the United Arab Emirates. The temperature will range between 25 and 30 degrees, dropping as the day progresses. While partial clouds will be there in the second half of the day, it is not expected to play any role in the outcome of the match. With a humidity level of less than 50 percent, it is ideal for playing cricket.

Where to watch the India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy final on TV?

The India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy final will be telecast on Star Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy final Live Streaming online on OTT?

The India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy final will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

Which stadium will host the India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy final?

The India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy final will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

What time will the India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy final start?

The India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy final will start at 2:30 PM IST on Sunday (Mar 9) with the toss taking place at 2:00 PM IST.

Champions Trophy Final: IND vs NZ Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill (Vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohd. Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakaravarthy.

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O'Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Nathan Smith, Kane Williamson, Will Young, Jacob Duffy.