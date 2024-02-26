IND vs ENG: Yashasvi Jaiswal equals Virat Kohli's record of most runs for India vs England in a Test series
Story highlights
With one more Test to follow after the Ranchi Test, Jaiswal is all but sure to go past Kohli's record of most runs in a Test series for India against England.
India batter Yashasvi Jaiswal continues to rewrite record books with his sensational form in the ongoing five-Test series against England. Jaiswal although got out after scoring 37 on day 4 (Feb 26) of the Ranchi Test but equalled Virat Kohli's record for most runs in a Test series for India against England. Jaiswal now has 655 runs in four Tests same as Kohli had scored during England's tour of India in 2016/17.
Jaiswal, who opens alongside skipper Rohit Sharma, has also hit two double hundreds in the series to go with his two fifties in eight innings. He has amassed these runs at a stunning average of 93 while also hitting 23 sixes. Thanks to the southpaw's exploits, India are currently leading 3-1 in the five-Test series.
With one more Test to follow after the Ranchi Test, Jaiswal is all but sure to go past Kohli's record of most runs in a Test series for India against England. The batter will also have a shot at breaking Graham Gooch's record of 752 runs - the most for any batter in India-England Test series.
If Jaiswal scores 45 runs more and reaches 700-run mark, he'll become the first Indian batter to reach the milestone in India-England Tests. The batter will also have former skipper Sunil Gavaskar's all-time record of most runs by an Indian in a Test series - 774 against West Indies in 1970/71 - in sight during the last Test in Dharamsala starting from March 7.
Jaiswal had made the debut for India in Tests in last year on tour of West Indies and had scored 171 in his debut innings itself. The batted managed 266 runs in three innings across two matches before a lean series in South Africa where he scored just 50 runs in two matches.