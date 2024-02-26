IND vs ENG: Yashasvi Jaiswal equals Virat Kohli's record of most runs for India vs England in a Test series

India batter Yashasvi Jaiswal continues to rewrite record books with his sensational form in the ongoing five-Test series against England. Jaiswal although got out after scoring 37 on day 4 (Feb 26) of the Ranchi Test but equalled Virat Kohli's record for most runs in a Test series for India against England. Jaiswal now has 655 runs in four Tests same as Kohli had scored during England's tour of India in 2016/17.

Jaiswal, who opens alongside skipper Rohit Sharma, has also hit two double hundreds in the series to go with his two fifties in eight innings. He has amassed these runs at a stunning average of 93 while also hitting 23 sixes. Thanks to the southpaw's exploits, India are currently leading 3-1 in the five-Test series.

With one more Test to follow after the Ranchi Test, Jaiswal is all but sure to go past Kohli's record of most runs in a Test series for India against England. The batter will also have a shot at breaking Graham Gooch's record of 752 runs - the most for any batter in India-England Test series.

If Jaiswal scores 45 runs more and reaches 700-run mark, he'll become the first Indian batter to reach the milestone in India-England Tests. The batter will also have former skipper Sunil Gavaskar's all-time record of most runs by an Indian in a Test series - 774 against West Indies in 1970/71 - in sight during the last Test in Dharamsala starting from March 7.