Jurel, Gill and spinners help India beat England in 4th Test in Ranchi, hosts clinch five-match series
Story highlights
IND vs ENG: Dhruv Jurel, Shubman Gill and spinners helped India beat England in a riveting Ranchi Test as Rohit Sharma-led hosts clinch the five-match series with a game to spare.
Dhruv Jurel (39*) and Shubman Gill (52*) stitched an unbroken 72-run sixth-wicket stand to help India chase 192 on Day 4 of the fourth and penultimate Test versus England, at the JSCA International stadium in Ranchi on Monday (Feb 26). The day's play started with India being 40-0 and moved to 84 for no loss before English spinners chipped in with regular breakthroughs. However, Jurel (who scored a magnificent 90 in the first innings) and Gill remained unbeaten to take India to a stunning five-wicket win. With the victory hosts have clinched the five-match series with an unassailable 3-1 lead.
India started the day on a confident note with skipper Rohit Sharma (55) looking in his elements and constantly guiding his in-form partner Yashasvi Jaiswal (37). The duo added 84 for the opening stand but Joe Root, Shoaib Bashir (who took a five-fer in the first essay) and Tom Hartley made use of the turn and low bounce on offer to dent India. At 120-5, the home team had a job in hand but Jurel and Gill got together and resorted to smart cricket, playing with soft hands and running well between the wickets, to take India to a win.
The Ranchi Test proved to be a hard-fought battle from the word go. Opting to bat first, Ben Stokes-led England got off to a flier on Day 1 before being reduced to 112-5, thanks to debutant pacer Akash Deep's three successive strikes. Nonetheless, Joe Root's 122* helped England post 353. In reply, India were on the backfoot at stumps on Day 2, reeling at 177-7 (despite Jaiswal's 73). The next morning saw India's fightback, led by young keeper-batter Jurel who scored a brilliant 90. His knock, which included a 76-run eighth-wicket stand with spinner Kuldeep Yadav (28), helped hosts get close to England's 353.
In their second innings, England were well-placed at 110-3 with Zak Crawley leading the charge. However, R Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav tested the English batters throughout with the former taking 5 for 51 to dismiss the opposition for a paltry 145. Jurel also contributed from behind the stumps with his proactiveness and keeping skills. England fell flat on a tricky surface -- with a tinge of low bounce throughout -- to setup only a 192-run target. The total wasn't daunting but the visitors made India toil hard for every run before Gill and Jurel's unbeaten stand.
Notably, this was the first time when India won a contest chasing over 150 at home since early 2013 (versus Australia -- chasing 155). India have clinched the series 3-1 to remain unbeaten in home Tests since late 2012-13 (when Alastair Cook-led England beat them 2-1). The fifth and final Test will commence in Dharamsala on March 7.