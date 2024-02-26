Jurel, Gill and spinners help India beat England in 4th Test in Ranchi, hosts clinch five-match series

Dhruv Jurel (39*) and Shubman Gill (52*) stitched an unbroken 72-run sixth-wicket stand to help India chase 192 on Day 4 of the fourth and penultimate Test versus England, at the JSCA International stadium in Ranchi on Monday (Feb 26). The day's play started with India being 40-0 and moved to 84 for no loss before English spinners chipped in with regular breakthroughs. However, Jurel (who scored a magnificent 90 in the first innings) and Gill remained unbeaten to take India to a stunning five-wicket win. With the victory hosts have clinched the five-match series with an unassailable 3-1 lead.

India started the day on a confident note with skipper Rohit Sharma (55) looking in his elements and constantly guiding his in-form partner Yashasvi Jaiswal (37). The duo added 84 for the opening stand but Joe Root, Shoaib Bashir (who took a five-fer in the first essay) and Tom Hartley made use of the turn and low bounce on offer to dent India. At 120-5, the home team had a job in hand but Jurel and Gill got together and resorted to smart cricket, playing with soft hands and running well between the wickets, to take India to a win.

The Ranchi Test proved to be a hard-fought battle from the word go. Opting to bat first, Ben Stokes-led England got off to a flier on Day 1 before being reduced to 112-5, thanks to debutant pacer Akash Deep's three successive strikes. Nonetheless, Joe Root's 122* helped England post 353. In reply, India were on the backfoot at stumps on Day 2, reeling at 177-7 (despite Jaiswal's 73). The next morning saw India's fightback, led by young keeper-batter Jurel who scored a brilliant 90. His knock, which included a 76-run eighth-wicket stand with spinner Kuldeep Yadav (28), helped hosts get close to England's 353.

In their second innings, England were well-placed at 110-3 with Zak Crawley leading the charge. However, R Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav tested the English batters throughout with the former taking 5 for 51 to dismiss the opposition for a paltry 145. Jurel also contributed from behind the stumps with his proactiveness and keeping skills. England fell flat on a tricky surface -- with a tinge of low bounce throughout -- to setup only a 192-run target. The total wasn't daunting but the visitors made India toil hard for every run before Gill and Jurel's unbeaten stand.