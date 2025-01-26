England batter Harry Brook had a tough outing in the second T20I against India in Chennai, getting out clean bowled by Varun Chakravarthy on 11; however, what added salt to the injury was the commentators’ roasting of him for his ‘smog remark’. Veteran broadcasters Ravi Shastri and Sunil Gavaskar, alongside former English captain Michael Vaughan (on social media), took sly digs at Brook for his failure against spin for the second straight game.

Much Smog in Chennai ? Just asking … #INDvENG — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) January 25, 2025

Similarly, to how he got deceived and out bowled to Varun in the series opener at the Eden Gardens, where he blamed ‘Kolkata smog’ for his and England’s batting failure, Brook suffered the same fate at the Chepauk, with Varun’s mystery delivery tearing into his stumps, leaving Brook amused and smiling over it.

“Chakaravarthy is an exceptionally good bowler. But with the smog the other night, it was a lot harder to pick. Hopefully, the air is a bit clearer here, and we can see the ball a bit easier," Harry Brook had said after the first T20I in Kolkata.

The newly-appointed England T20I vice-captain, Brook scored a four and a six during his brief stay at the crease (13 off eight balls) before Varun sent him packing on the third ball of his first over. That dismissal again triggered an almost batting collapse for England before handy contributions from the lower order propelled them to a fighting 165 for nine in 20 overs.

Meanwhile, Gavaskar and Shastri, calling out the game, took digs at Brook.

"You don't need the smog. Once again, it is Varun Chakravarthy. This has sneaked through, and it's crashed into the stumps," Shastri said.

The former Indian captain Gavaskar didn’t take a second before jumping onto the same, adding,

“You said it, you said it. The light is clearer here. In Kolkata, there was some smog. No smog here. Had no idea where the ball was going. Harry Brook gone for 13. Chakravarthy is maybe asking, 'Is there any smog there'?”

Tilak wins it for India

India took a 2-0 lead in this five-match series with a close two-wicket win over England in Chennai. A match that almost went to the wire had everything for everyone - be it the spinners, pacers or the batters having a go in a nail-biting finish.

The English bowlers might have done enough to help the side square the series, but India’s T20I specialist Tilak Varma inflicted some agony on them with his match-winning knock (72* off 55 balls). He weathered the express pace storm and with little luck on his side, helped India win the game in the last over.

Rajkot will host the third T20I on Tuesday (Jan 28).

(With inputs from agencies)