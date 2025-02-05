Former England captain Joe Root is set to make his return to ODI cricket as England announced their playing XI for the series opener against India at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium on Thursday (Feb 5). This marks Root’s first 50-over appearance since England’s 2023 Cricket World Cup campaign, where he last played against Pakistan at Eden Gardens.

Root, who was not part of England’s T20I squad, re-enters the side as England aim to reinforce its middle order ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. His experience and ability to play spin could be crucial in Indian conditions.

England’s white-ball tour of India has been challenging, with Jos Buttler’s men suffering a 1-4 defeat in the T20I series. The loss marked a tough start for head coach Brendon McCullum, who recently took charge of England’s limited-overs squad.

Root joins the ODI setup fresh from an impressive stint in South Africa’s SA20 league, where he scored 279 runs at an average of 55 and a strike rate of 140 for Paarl Royals. His performances included two half-centuries, with a highest score of 92, highlighting his form and adaptability. In addition to his batting, Root also contributed five wickets with his off-spin, adding a useful option to England’s attack against India’s strong batting lineup.

'Great to be back with the squad'

Expressing his excitement about returning to ODI cricket, Root said in a video posted by England Cricket. "It’s great to be back with the squad after a while. Playing alongside some familiar faces and young talents makes it even more exciting. I’m looking forward to contributing, especially in these conditions.”

“Being the senior batter, I have a role to play in guiding the team and helping the younger guys grow. This squad has immense talent, and I’m eager to be part of this journey.”

England has named an XI that blends youth with experience, with Root slotting in at No. 3. Ben Duckett and Phil Salt will open the innings, while the team also sees the return of Jofra Archer in the bowling attack.

England playing XI:

Phil Salt (wk), Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (c), Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood.

(With inputs from agencies)