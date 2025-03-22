The Indian Premier League is back, and with it comes the excitement, drama, and high-stakes battles that fans eagerly anticipate each year. However, for Rajasthan Royals, this season carries a tinge of loss.

Advertisment

The departure of Jos Buttler, one of their most celebrated players, to Gujarat Titans has left a void that won’t be easy to fill. Over the years, Buttler wasn’t just a key player for Rajasthan; he was the heartbeat of their batting lineup, a mentor to younger players, and a trusted ally of skipper Sanju Samson. His absence raises an important question: will Rajasthan Royals miss him in IPL 2025? The answer is a resounding yes.

Buttler’s impact on Rajasthan Royals went far beyond the runs he scored. He was a match-winner, a leader on the field, and a player who could single-handedly turn games in Rajasthan’s favor. His record speaks for itself—over 3,000 runs for the franchise, including a phenomenal 2022 season where he won the Orange Cap with 863 runs and led RR to the final. But it wasn’t just about the numbers.

Buttler had the ability to take on the best bowlers in the world, provide explosive starts, and adapt to different match situations. Rajasthan relied heavily on him at the top of the order, and his presence often set the tone for their innings. Now, without him, the team will have to rethink its approach.

Advertisment

Also Read: MS Dhoni’s hotel room is always open for teammates to play FIFA, discuss cricket, reveals Sam Curran

One of the biggest voids left by Buttler’s departure is his bond with captain Sanju Samson. The duo shared a special partnership both on and off the field. They complemented each other’s batting styles, with Samson often playing the anchor while Buttler took on the role of aggressor. Their mutual trust and understanding made Rajasthan’s batting lineup more formidable.

Time for Sanju to step up

Advertisment

Samson himself admitted that releasing Buttler was one of the hardest decisions he had to make, showing just how much the Englishman meant to the franchise. With Buttler gone, the responsibility on Samson’s shoulders has increased significantly, and he will have to take on an even greater leadership role this season.

Rajasthan Royals still have a talented squad, but there’s no denying that Buttler’s absence will be felt. Yashasvi Jaiswal, one of the brightest young talents in Indian cricket, is expected to step up and fill the void at the top. Shimron Hetmyer remains a crucial middle-order finisher, while emerging players like Dhruv Jurel and Riyan Parag have an opportunity to make a bigger impact. However, replacing a player of Buttler’s caliber is never easy. His experience, consistency, and ability to perform under pressure made him irreplaceable.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans will be thrilled to have secured Buttler’s services. The 2022 champions, who have been one of the most consistent teams in recent years, now have a player who can change the course of a match within a few overs. His presence not only strengthens their batting but also gives them a leader with immense IPL experience. Rajasthan’s loss is certainly Gujarat’s gain, and it wouldn’t be surprising if Buttler plays a crucial role in their campaign this season.

For Rajasthan, this IPL will be about finding a new identity without one of their biggest stars. They have a strong core and a captain in Samson who has proven his leadership capabilities, but whether they can succeed without Buttler remains to be seen. One thing is certain—when Rajasthan Royals take the field in IPL 2025, there will be a noticeable absence at the top of the order, and fans will be left wondering what could have been if Buttler was still donning the pink jersey.