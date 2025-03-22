Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has thrown his weight behind Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) as his favorites to lift the Indian Premier League 2025 trophy. However, the World Cup-winning cricketer made it clear that his preference has nothing to do with his mentorship of Abhishek Sharma, one of SRH’s most promising young stars.

Yuvraj, who has been closely working with Abhishek Sharma, has seen the youngster develop into a powerful top-order batter for SRH. In IPL 2024, Abhishek stunned everyone with his 63 off just 23 balls against Mumbai Indians (MI), playing a crucial role in SRH's record-breaking 277/3 total—the highest-ever in IPL history.

Speaking exclusively to WION, the former Indian cricketer said, "SRH looks a well-balanced team. They have enough firepower to life the coveted IPL trophy this season. I am not saying this because I am biased towards Abhishek, but they really are a strong team."

Despite his evident connection with Abhishek, Yuvraj was quick to clarify that his backing of SRH is based purely on the team's overall strength, balance, and performance, not personal bias. He believes that under the leadership of Pat Cummins, SRH has all the ingredients to go all the way this season.

In a lighthearted moment after Abhishek’s stunning knock, Yuvraj praised the youngster's innings but jokingly pointed out his mistake while playing the short ball that led to his dismissal. This showed the high expectations the former cricketer has for his protege.

Yuvi's love for RCB

While SRH remains his top pick, Yuvraj also expressed his admiration for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), saying that he would love to see them go all the way. RCB, a team with a massive fanbase and star players like Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell, has been chasing their elusive maiden IPL title for years.

By supporting both SRH and RCB, Yuvraj has set up an interesting narrative for the IPL season. Will SRH capitalise on their explosive batting lineup, or will RCB finally break their trophy drought? With Yuvraj’s endorsement, all eyes will be on these two franchises as they battle for the IPL 2024 crown.

With high expectations and intense competition, IPL 2024 is shaping up to be one of the most exciting seasons yet. Whether SRH lives up to Yuvraj’s prediction or RCB fulfills the dreams of their loyal fans, one thing is certain—this tournament is going to be a thriller!