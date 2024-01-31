England spinner Jack Leach doubtful for second Test against India with knee injury

England's ace spinner Jack Leach is doubtful for the second Test against India in Vizag starting February 2. Leach had picked up a knee injury on day 1 of the first Test and played a reduced part in the match which England eventually won. In Leach's absence, England could hand a debut to 20-year-old Shoaib Bashir who eventually joined the squad after the visa delay.

As for Leach, the spinner didn't take part in net practice session on Wednesday (Jan 31) and just entered the ground for treatment on his knee. During the match, Leach's reduced role saw him bat as well as taking Shreyas Iyer's wicket in the second innings. England coach Brendon McCullum has also teased the option of fielding an all-spin attack as well in Vizag.

Meanwhile, England batter Zak Crawley has said that Leach could still recover and play a part in the second Test.

“He’s a tough kid, Leachy, so I’m not sure. You never know with Jack,” said Crawley as reported by the Guardian. “You can never really write him off. We’ll see how he pulls up in a couple of days.”

Kohli the captain wouldn't have lost Hyderabad Test

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan said criticised India skipper Rohit Sharma for the Hyderabad loss on the Club Prairie Fire show. He stated, "They miss Virat Kohli's captaincy massively in Test cricket. Under Virat's captaincy that week, India wouldn't have lost the game." He added, "Rohit is a legend and a great player. But I felt he just switched off completely."