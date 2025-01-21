England captain Jos Buttler on Tuesday (Jan 21) stressed upon the importance of allowing players to have their family members accompany them during international tours, highlighting the emotional and mental support this provides.

The statement comes after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) came out with a 10-point guideline. One of the points was the restriction of the players spending time with family members while on tour.

Under the revised rules, families can accompany players for only 14 days during tournaments lasting 45 days or longer. For shorter tours, family stays are restricted to a maximum of seven days.

This policy comes in the wake of India’s consecutive Test series losses—first to New Zealand at home and then to Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. With the Champions Trophy looming, the BCCI and head coach Gautam Gambhir are keen to sharpen the team's focus and ensure optimal preparation for upcoming challenges.

Manageable to strike balance between family and team: Buttler

Speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of the first T20I between India and England, Buttler emphasised that family presence on tours is highly beneficial in the modern era. He noted that having wives and children alongside players’ offers a strong emotional anchor, aiding their mental well-being during tight schedules.

"I think it's important. We live in a day and age now, which is a very modern world, and I think it's great to be able to have families on the tour with you and try and enjoy that... There's a lot of cricket, people spend a long time away from home, and I think post-COVID all that's been highlighted as well. Absolutely, I don't think it affects the cricket too much," the England skipper said.

Buttler also said that it is ‘manageable’ to strike a balance between family time and team focus.

“I think it's something that is very manageable. Personally, from my point of view, I think it's really important to try and be able to share that with your family and lighten the load on being away from home,” he stated.