England coach Brendon McCullum has rubbished the claims of his team not doing enough practice ahead of the recent T20I and ODI series against India. England lost the T20I series 1-4 and was whitewashed 0-3 in the ODI series. The results are a jolt for England who won't play any more matches till Champions Trophy 2025 which starts Feb 19.

"Firstly, it's factually incorrect, the whole statement that we don't train," McCullum said while talking to talkSPORT after the third ODI in Ahmedabad. "We've trained plenty right throughout, guys have come from a lot of cricket as well. I think it's an easy thing to have as a throwaway line that guys don't train enough when the results aren't right."

"But we've got a style and a method that we believe in. We've got guys who are battling injuries and trying to make sure that we've got enough bodies out on the field, knowing that we've got a huge assignment coming up in a week or two. Ultimately it's factually incorrect what's been said and we'll stay true to what we believe in," added the England coach.

What's all the drama?

During the TV commentary discussion in the third India vs England ODI on Feb 12 between former English batter Kevin Pietersen and ex-India coach Ravi Shastri, it was claimed that England didn't practice ahead of the second and third ODI, barring Joe Root.

England went on to lose the third ODI by 142 runs - one of their biggest defeats in the ODIs. Skipper Jos Buttler, however, refuted the claims of non-training.

"I think we've had a reasonably long tour, a few long travel days... there have been a couple of times we've not trained, but we've certainly done plenty of training throughout the tour. We obviously try to create a really good environment, but don't mistake that for a lazy environment or a lack of effort. The guys are desperate to perform, do well and improve,” the England skipper said.