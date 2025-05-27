Elegance over Power: The rise of Sai Sudharsan in India cricket set-up

In an era where 20-over cricket is dominated by power-hitting, batters playing with timing, class and touch are gems in themselves. One such incredible batter is Sai Sudharsan, a tall elegant, left-handed batter from Tamil Nadu.



The notable thing about Sai is how he crafts his innings. He neither swings hard nor blind slogs but he just finds the gaps, plays with a cool head, and builds his innings with patience. And now, the Gujarat Titans opener has earned his maiden India Test call-up, a reward for his calm consistency.

Sai’s rise was steady and gritted with a lot of temperament. After showing promise in the TNPL, he quickly made his way into Tamil Nadu’s senior side. But it was the IPL that made people bite their nails. Picked by Gujarat Titans in IPL 2022 for his base price of INR 20 lakh, he grabbed this opportunity with golden hands.

In IPL 2023, Sudharsan smashed 362 runs in just eight matches highlighted by a breathtaking 47-ball 96 in the final against CSK. He followed that up with an even better IPL 2024, scoring 527 runs and becoming GT’s top scorer and scored his first IPL century on the way to become the fastest Indian to 1000 IPL runs. Currently, he leads the IPL 2025 orange cap leaderboard with 679 runs in 14 outings.

Sudharsan plays with skill and sharp game awareness. He rotates strike, keeps dot balls low, and paces his innings smartly. That’s what makes him different. His calmness was further sharpened in England. Sai played county cricket for Surrey in 2023, scoring a century and a fifty in five matches. More than numbers, it was the experience that helped him grow.

“Playing in England, you cannot relax as a batsman, I struggled in the first few games, but I learned to play the ball late, with soft hands, close to the body.” Sai was quoted saying to the Indian Express. Former England captain Alec Stewart had guided him through that period and gave him tips to handle the lateral movement of the ball.

Sport runs in his family blood, his father was an athlete for India, his mother played volleyball for Tamil Nadu. However, it is Sai’s calm mind and classy batting that has brought him here added to his family's support.

From IPL stardom to the Test cap, Sai Sudharsan’s rise is a reminder that in cricket, elegance and class still matter.