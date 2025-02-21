India all-rounder Axar Patel says that he had already started to celebrate by the time he realised that skipper Rohit Sharma had dropped the catch during the Champions Trophy match against Bangladesh on Feb 20 in Dubai. The catch could have given Axar his hattrick but alas, Rohit dropped a dolly in the slips.

"A lot happened. I didn't know if it (Tanzid Hasan wicket) was out, but KL appealed and it was out. Then I got the second wicket. The third one, when the edge was found, I thought I got my hat-trick. It was an eventful over. I started to celebrate and then I saw it (Rohit dropping the catch)," Axar said during the innings break while talking to broadcasters.

"I didn't react and just came back. It's part of the game. My role is to contribute whenever my team needs it. Happy that the team trusts me a lot," he added.

Axar, bowling the ninth over of Bangladesh's innings and first of his quota, took a wicket off the second and third balls - dismissing Tanzid Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim. He then bowled a loopy delivery to Jake Ali and the batter poked at it. The ball travelled to Rohit in the first slip who dropped the catch.

As per ESPNCricinfo data, Rohit has dropped most catches since 2023 in ODIs. The India skipper has held onto 12 catches out of 22 chances and has dropped 10. No other fielder has dropped catches in double figures since 2023 with the second worst after Rohit being Zimbabwe's Brandon King with eight dropped catches in 22 chances.

After the dropped catch, Jake Ali and Towhid Hridoy went on to add 154 runs for the sixth wicket - the highest for Bangladesh against India for any wicket. Bangladesh were eventually bowled out for 228 in 49.4 overs with India pacer Mohammed Shami taking 5/53.

In reply, India vice-captain Shubman Gill scored his second consecutive ton in ODIs as he finished at 101 not out and took the team home. India next play Pakistan in a high-octane match on Sunday (Feb 23).