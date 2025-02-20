Indian captain and veteran batter Rohit Sharma crossed the 11,000-run-mark in the ODIs during the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy game against Bangladesh in Dubai while doing it in 261 innings, the second quickest in history. Without any surprise, his compatriot and ace batter Virat Kohli leads the chart, reaching the milestone in 222 innings. Rohit becomes the fourth Indian batter and the 10th overall to achieve this feat.

Fastest to 11000 ODI runs (by innings)

222 - Virat Kohli🇮🇳

261 - Rohit Sharma🇮🇳

276 - Sachin Tendulkar🇮🇳

286 - Ricky Ponting🇦🇺

288 - Sourav Ganguly🇮🇳



Fastest to 11000 ODI runs (by balls)

11831 - Virat Kohli🇮🇳

11868 - Rohit Sharma🇮🇳



Indians dominating the charts 💥💥… pic.twitter.com/V1IjOUnOSu — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) February 20, 2025

The right-handed batter crossed the 11,000 mark in the ODIs during the sixth over of India’s run chase after hitting a four to left-armer Mustafizur Rahman in the mid-on area.

While Kohli leads the chart, and Rohit also becoming the latest entrant to the club, other Indian batters to have completed 11,000 runs in the ODIs were former captains and stalwarts Sourav Ganguly (288 innings) and Sachin Tendulkar (276). Rohit is placed behind Ganguly (11,363) on the list of batters with the most runs in this format, with veteran Sachin leading the charts with a whopping tally of 18,246 runs in 463 matches.

Meanwhile, among the top five quickest players to aggregate 11,000 ODI runs, of which four are Indians, the remaining one is former Australian captain Ricky Ponting, who sits in the fourth position (286 innings).

Rohit, Kohli out in chase

Chasing 229 in their tournament opener against Bangladesh, Rohit opened alongside his deputy Shubman Gill, with both going bonkers right from the word go. The pair added 69 for the first wicket, with the Indian captain scoring a quick-fire 41 off 36 balls, hitting seven boundaries.

As he looked like putting in the fifth gear, he top-edged off seamer Taskin Ahmed straight to the cover point position. His wicket brought Kohli onto the crease, also looking like getting a big score on the day, but seemed to have got carried away with Rishad Hossain’s flight, hitting one straight to the gully on 22.

Until the 30th over, India had lost four wickets, including the star middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer on 15 and floater Axar Patel on just eight, with India’s scorecard reading 144 for four at one stage.

(With inputs from agencies)