New Zealand head coach Gary Stead has spoken up on his team’s travel issues as they prepare for the Champions Trophy 2025 final on Sunday (Mar 9). Speaking to the press on Friday Stead stated that travel has taken its toll on the side ahead of the crucial final as they meet tournament favourites India at the Dubai International Stadium. Adding to this, the New Zealand decided not to train on Friday having only arrived in Dubai on Thursday.

Stead critical of travel

"There's no doubt that coming here after Lahore - we had a full day of travel yesterday - takes it out of you a little bit," Stead said.

"But we've got a couple of days now, a little bit of recovery and a little bit of planning and training towards the game. But I guess we're deep into the tournament now and sometimes it's not always a lot of training that you need. It's just getting your body and your mind right to compete in the final. That will be our key focus over the next two days," he added.

The Kiwis have faced a race against time to prepare for their recent clashes as they have travelled up and down during the Champions Trophy. They first visited Dubai for the group stage against India before travelling back to Pakistan to play in the semifinal clash against South Africa in Lahore. They had earlier played in Pakistan for their opening group stage matches against the hosts and Bangladesh.

Thursday’s visit is New Zealand’s second trip to Dubai in a span of one week to face India. They lost to the Men in Blue in the group stage match by 44 runs but will try to turn the fortunes on Sunday. India on the other hand are unbeaten in the Champions Trophy 2025, winning all four matches.