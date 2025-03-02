New Zealand pacer Matt Henry delivered a stunning performance in Dubai, claiming a five-wicket haul against a formidable Indian side in the final group-stage match of the ongoing Champions Trophy on Sunday. With this feat, Henry surpassed the legendary Richard Hadlee to become New Zealand’s eighth-highest wicket-taker in ODI history.

Henry’s fiery spell of 5/42 dismantled India’s batting lineup, taking his overall tally to 163 wickets in 90 matches at an impressive average of 24.85 and a strike rate of 28.78. His victims included key Indian batters—Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, and Ravindra Jadeja—before capping off his spell by dismissing Mohammed Shami on the final ball of the innings.

The seasoned right-arm quick continued his dominance in the powerplay, where he has now taken 10 wickets against India at an average of 20.20, a strike rate of 28.8, and an economy of 4.20.

Henry made an instant impact by dismissing an in-form Shubman Gill for just two runs with a sharp nip-backer that trapped him in front of the stumps. He then removed Kohli, who was playing his milestone 300th ODI, thanks to Glenn Phillips' sensational one-handed catch at point.

As India attempted to rebuild, Henry struck again, breaking a promising partnership between Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja. A back-of-length delivery forced Jadeja into a cut shot, which Kane Williamson intercepted with a brilliant diving catch at backward point. When Pandya looked set to push India towards a massive total, Henry deceived him with a change of pace, leading to an ill-timed shot straight into the hands of Rachin Ravindra at deep square leg.

India win

New Zealand fell to India's spin ploy as the Rohit Sharma-led side ended at the top of Group A with a 44-run victory in Dubai on Sunday. India decided to drop Harshit Rana and field four spinners for their final group-stage game before the semifinals. The decision worked wonders as India's ball tweakers spun New Zealand batters inside out to defend its 249-run target successfully.