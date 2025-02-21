Star South African batter Heinrich Klaasen is ruled out of the side’s tournament opener against Afghanistan with a left elbow soft tissue injury. The Proteas are also resting left-arm unorthodox spinner Tabraiz Shamsi. While Klaasen’s absence comes as a blow for the team, which last lost their bilateral series against Afghanistan, South Africa picked a batting-heavy XI for this match, aiming to go one-up against the emerging Asian team.

Advertisment

Klaasen was South Africa’s best bet against spin - Afghanistan’s strength, with Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmed and veteran Mohammad Nabi around, and his absence leaves the Proteas exposed against the trio. Although captain Temba Bavuma didn’t mention his injury at the toss, he appeared surprised (looking) at the wicket, saying the pitch looked different than it usually does in this part of the world.

Also read | Champions Trophy 2025: ‘Gill is here to stay for long but not Iyer,’ Manjrekar’s assessment of Indian stars

Reflecting on the playing XI picked for his crucial tie, which doesn’t include Shamsi, Bavuma said he has complete faith in his bowling attack but admitted it's hard to comment on what would be a good batting score at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Advertisment

“(The) Wicket looks different from how it generally does in Pakistan. Not really sure how it'll react. We have to assess the wicket; hope to get a good score on the board. We have a lot of confidence in our bowling, consistency has been our strength. Just one spinner today; tricky to say what a good score,” Bavuma said at the toss.

After Klaasen’s injury news came the South African camp added he would be missing Friday’s game on precautionary grounds.

Playing XIs –

Advertisment

South Africa - Ryan Rickelton (wk), Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma (captain), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi

Afghanistan - Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (captain), Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad and Fazalhaq Farooqi

(With inputs from agencies)