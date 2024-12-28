Melbourne, Australia: Former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar was absolutely livid with the shot Rishabh Pant played and got out on day 3 (Saturday, Dec 28) of the fourth Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) Test at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Pant tried to play a ramp shot from outside off to leg side which took a leading edge and ballooned towards off side and he was caught out.

Sunil Gavaskar questions Rishabh Pant's shot selection

"Stupid, stupid, stupid," was Gavaskar's immediate reaction on commentary. Have a look at the shot below:

"You've got two fielders there, and you still go for that, you've missed the previous shot. And look where you've been caught. You've been caught at deep third man. That is throwing away your wicket. Not in the situation that India was. You have to understand the situation as well, you cannot say that that's your natural game. I'm sorry, that is not your natural game. That is a stupid shot. That is letting your team down badly!"

The former skipper, however, acknowledged that there was a bit of bad luck but still criticised the shot as irresponsible.

"I think earlier on, when there had been no fielders around, that's when he's attempted these shots, that is understandable because you're taking a very good chance," Gavaskar said on official broadcaster Star Sports during the lunch break. "That [the shot] was supposed to go to the leg side, that went to the off side, it actually tells you maybe [there was] a little bit of bad luck involved, but terrible selection of a shot to play at that particular point with two fielders down at deep square-leg and deep point."

India, however, were rescued by 127 runs partnership for the eighth wicket between Washington Sundar (50) and all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy (105 not out).

India were 358/9 before rain forced an early end of the day. The visitors still trail by 116 runs in the first innings but with rain predicted for next two days - India may have done enough to escape with a draw at the MCG.