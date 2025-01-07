Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has expressed his surprise at the Indian team management for their handling of Mohammed Shami's injury, stressing that the pacer should have been with the squad for the just-concluded 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) versus Australia. In Shami's absence, India lost the series 1-3, and the bowling workload fell completely on Jasprit Bumrah. While Bumrah ended with most wickets (32), he lacked support from the other end on most occasions.

Shami has not played an international game since the 2023 ODI World Cup final. Since then, he has been out of action due to ankle and knee concerns. While he returned to domestic cricket just ahead of the Australia tour, knee issues again did not permit him to not join the squad for the latter part of the series. Shastri, however, stated that he was 'very surprised with the communication going on' and would've added Shami to the squad had he been the coach.

'I was very surprised with the communication going on in the media'

Shastri told ICC, "To be honest, I was very surprised with the communication going on in the media as to what exactly happened to Mohammed Shami. I would have kept him part of the team and made sure that his rehabilitation was done with the team."

"But I would have brought him with the team, kept him, monitored him with the best of the physios and best of the advice even from international physios who are in Australia and seeing how he went. But I would have kept him in the mix."

Before the Australia tour, Rohit emphasised the importance of ensuring Shami was 100 per cent fit to avoid the risk of further injuries. While the cautious approach was understandable, it did cost India in the BGT as Bumrah was the lone warrior with the ball (claiming 32 scalps). Although Mohammed Siraj improved during the last few Tests, the experience of Shami was surely missed by the visitors Down Under.