Melbourne, Australia

India skipper Rohit Sharma has declared himself fit for the Boxing Day Test match against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, dismissing any injury concerns. Speaking to the press ahead of the fourth Test match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Rohit said his knee is doing fine and will be available for selection in the traditional contest. On the other hand, he has also backed the likes of Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill to come good in the series as India chase a spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

Rohit dismisses injury concern

"My knee is fine," said Rohit on Christmas Eve ahead of the fourth Border-Gavaskar Test between India and Australia.

"Let's not worry about who bats where. Something that we need to figure out and not something I would be discussing here. We will do what is best for the team," Rohit on Kohli's form.

Rohit was hit on the knee on Monday during the practice session at MCG. India will head into the Boxing Day contest fighting for a place in the WTC final, with a win putting them in pole position. Rohit’s men have a proud recent record at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) having avoided defeats on their last three defeats. Interestingly, India have won the last two Tests at the venue under the leadership of Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane respectively. Under MS Dhoni’s leadership, India drew the 2014 Boxing Day Test while Australia’s last win came in the 2011-12 Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Pant, Gill to come good at MCG?

So far in the BGT, Rishabh Pant has scored 96 runs in the five innings, scoring at an average of 19.2. On the other hand, Gill has scored 151 runs in five innings, again being a concern for the management. However, Rohit has backed them to come good in the BGT and show their class. Yashasvi Jaiswal has also struggled to cope with the Aussie bowling attack excluding his second innings heroics at Optus Stadium in Perth.

Currently, the BGT is all square at 1-1 after a draw at Gabba between India and Australia. Earlier, India had won the Perth Test with a record margin of 295 runs while Australia returned the favours with a 10-wicket win in the pink-ball Test in Adelaide.