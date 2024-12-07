Adelaide, Australia

India batters Shubman Gill and skipper Rohit Sharma lost their wickets on two extremely unplayable balls on Day 2 (Dec 7) of the second Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) Test in the second innings. Gill was cleaned up by a full ball of Mitchell Stars while Rohit was bowled by a beauty bowled by Pat Cummins under the lights in Adelaide.

Rohit, who was batting down the order, was tentatively poking a ball on the off stump when a Cummins delivery left his bat ever so little and hit the top of his off stump.

Gill was batting nicely on 28 off 29 balls when Starc sent a searing full ball which took 'banana swing' before crashing onto Gill's middle stumps. Have a look at the video below:

Australia had India on ropes by the end of the day's play as the visitors were five down for 128 runs and are still trailing by 29 runs. India made a horrible start in their second innings, losing KL Rahul in the third over at a team score of 12.

Yashasvi Jaiswal was the next to go after adding 30 runs for the second wicket with Gill. Scott Boland sent Jaiswal back before doing the same with Virat Kohli about 24 runs later.

Pant, meanwhile, came out all guns blazing and added quickfire 20 runs with Gill for the fourth wicket before Australia took two quick wickets to seize the advantage on Saturday.

Earlier, Australia started the day with the overnight score of 81 and reached hundred without losing any further wickets. Steve Smith was the first wicket of the day when he was caught behind off Bumrah's bowling. Marnus Labuschagne then reached his 50 off 114 balls before being dismissed by Nitish Kumar Reddy.

Australia went into the dinner at 191/4 with Travis Head already past his 50. Australia gained momentum in the second session, thanks to Head's 140 before being bowled out for 337 shortly after tea and took a 157-run lead in the first innings.