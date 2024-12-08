Adelaide, Australia

Australia batter Marnus Labuschagne revealed the reason behind him getting runs in Adelaide was down to doing what he does best—hitting lots of cricket balls. The comments come after Australia secured a 10-wicket win in the second Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) Test on Sunday (Dec. 8).

Labuschagne was under a lot of pressure coming into the Test and responded with a gritty 64 off 126 balls, which helped Australia set up a match-winning 337 in the first innings.

“I just got back to doing what I do best, and it’s hitting lots and lots of cricket balls, looking at heaps of footage, and working out where I felt like I was falling short," he told Fox Cricket after the match.

“Externally, you know if you’re not playing well. You can’t hide from it… and you need to find a way out. I needed to stay true to myself,” added the batter.

The batter also had a tongue-in-cheek remark on winning the Test after losing the first one in Perth by 295 runs and said, “Last week, we lost the Test, and we were apparently the worst Test team ever. This week we finish on day three with the series at 1-1. We know how we’re going in there. It’s nice there is so much talk about the game."

Aussie skipper Pat Cummins, who took 5/57 in the second innings at Adelaide, also echoed the same thoughts on the win and said: “Great week. Great to level the series. I think this week we were back to our best. That’s the team that I remember in how we want to play our cricket, so really satisfying.”

The five-Test series now stands equal at 1-1 with the third match scheduled to be played at the iconic Gabba Stadium in Brisbane from December 14.