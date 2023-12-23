BBL introduces Electra stumps which glow in different colours to display four, six and out - WATCH

The Big Bash League (BBL), Australia's domestic T20 tournament on the lines of the Indian Premier League (IPL), has introduced Electra Stumps for the first time in men's tournament. The stumps, which glow in different colours for different instances, had already been in use in Women's BBL. They made their debut during the game 11 of the season between Adelaide Strikes and Sydney Sixers.

The Electra stumps have different colours when a six or a four is hit. Apart from the boundaries, the stumps also signal no-ball with a different colour and on batters getting out as well. The last and fifth instance of a colour scheme is between the overs - called pulse scheme.

Here's the description of different colours on the Electra Stumps:

Batter Dismissal: Stumps flash red colour then fire from the bottom

Four: Colours shift horizontally from left to right to mark a four.

Six: Colours scroll up and down to mark a six on the stumps.

No-ball: Stumps first show red colour then white colour to inform about the instance.

Tom Curran faces four-match ban

Tom Curran, who was bought by the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in IPL 2024 auction, has been dealt with a four-match ban in the ongoing Big Bash League 2023/24 edition in Australia. The Sydney Sixers all-rounder was involved in an incident with an umpire when he was attempting to perform his pre-match practice run-ups on the pitch. Following this, it led to a charge of intimidation against the umpire. Notably, it is a serious level 3 offence under Cricket Australia's code of conduct.