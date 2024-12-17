New Delhi, India

The Big Bash League (BBL) 2024-25 edition kicked off in style on December 15. The Marcus Stoinis-led Stars lost the opening clash to Perth Scorchers and will now be up against Brisbane Heat in match 4 of the ongoing championship Down Under. The Colin Munro-led Heat will commence their campaign and aim for a winning start, whereas the Stars will be eager to avoid two successive defeats in a row.

Advertisment

Talking about the squads, the Stars are without Glenn Maxwell, who continues to recover from a hamstring injury. In his absence, Stoinis is leading the side and has the support of star players such as Tom Curran, Beau Webster, Adam Milne, etc. Meanwhile, Brisbane will bank upon Munro's T20 experience, Matt Renshaw, Paul Walter, Mitchell Swepson, and others for a fine start to the eight-team tournament.

HERE IS ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE LIVE STREAMING DETAILS OF THE CLASH:

Which stadium will host the Melbourne Stars vs Brisbane Heat match?

Advertisment

The Melbourne Stars vs Brisbane Heat match will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne.

What time will the Melbourne Stars vs Brisbane Heat match start?

The Melbourne Stars vs Brisbane Heat match will start at 7:15 PM local time (1:45 PM IST).

Advertisment

Where to watch the Melbourne Stars vs Brisbane Heat match on TV?

The Melbourne Stars vs Brisbane Heat match will be telecast on Star Sports network in India.

Also read: WATCH: Akash Deep sends one into the stands after India avoid follow-on during Day 4 of Gabba Test

Where to watch the Melbourne Stars vs Brisbane Heat LIVE Streaming online on OTT?

The Melbourne Stars vs Brisbane Heat match will be live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India.

Squads:

Melbourne Stars: Joe Clarke, Thomas Fraser Rogers, Sam Harper (wk), Marcus Stoinis (c), Hilton Cartwright, Beau Webster, Tom Curran, Hamish McKenzie, Adam Milne, Brody Couch, Blake Macdonald, Campbell Kellaway, Jonathan Merlo, Joel Paris

Brisbane Heat: Colin Munro (c), Jimmy Peirson (wk), Max Bryant, Matt Renshaw, Paul Walter, Jack Wildermuth, Tom Alsop, Xavier Bartlett, Matthew Kuhnemann, Will Prestwidge, Mitchell Swepson, Jack Wood, Daniel Drew, Tom Whitney