Day 4 of the Gabba Test between India and Australia once again saw rain interrupting the proceedings, however, India ended on a high by successfully avoiding the follow-on. Resuming the day at 51-4, India lost overnight batter and captain Rohit Sharma (10) early but fifties from KL Rahul (84) and Ravindra Jadeja (77) took the visitors near the follow-on mark, i.e. 246. Jasprit Bumrah and Akash Deep stitched an unbeaten 39-run stand to help India successfully avoid the follow-on before stumps. Soon after, Akash smashed Australia captain Pat Cummins for a huge six.

Here is the video of Akash taking on Cummins and smashing the ball into the stands:

Akash Deep makes sure India avoid the follow-on and then smashes Pat Cummins into the second level!#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/HIu86M7BNW — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 17, 2024 ×

With Akash smashing Cummins, the Indian dressing room reaction also went viral as Virat Kohli, Rohit, coach Gautam Gambhir, etc. rejoiced to see the fight from Akash-Bumrah for the last wicket.

The rain-marred penultimate day saw India ending at 252-9, trailing by 193 runs.

With Australia failing to dismiss the visitors before the follow-on mark, Cummins & Co. have a herculean task to put up a brilliant all-round show to force a result in the third Test at The Gabba, Brisbane.

The hosts also dealt a major blow with Josh Hazlewood being ruled out of the remainder of the ongoing Test. He is likely to miss the last two games due to a calf injury. "He is likely to miss the remainder of the Test series. A squad replacement will be made in due course," a Cricket Australia (CA) statement read.