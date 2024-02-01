Australia batter Matthew Short eyeing T20 World Cup spot after winning BBL Player of the Tournament award

Australia batter Matthew Short is ready to take up the opportunity in the upcoming white-ball series against West Indies, especially in T20I given that the ICC T20 World Cup is scheduled to played in June later this year. Notably, Short was named Player of the Tournament for the second time in a row in Australia's domestic T20 tournament Big Bash League (BBL). He plays for Adelaide Strikers in BBL and the team made it to the challengers match this season before bowing out.

"I've got this opportunity and if I take it with both hands and do really well then I don't see a reason why I can't be looked at in the future in a full-strength squad," he said while talking to the reporters on Wednesday (Jan 31) at Australia Cricket's award ceremony.

"One of (the selectors') main messages once you come into this environment is not to change the way you play; you're here for a reason with what you do back at state level or in the BBL.

"It's been a long road to get to that stage, plenty of ups and downs but the consistency for the last three years has been massive for me.

"I think that's probably what's got me to this point now, is stringing a few seasons together and the next challenge is to be able to take that into international cricket.

"I'm definitely putting a big emphasis on putting those last couple of years behind me now and hopefully lead that into some consistent form in the Aussie colours.

"Every opportunity is huge, especially with the white-ball stuff coming up and the T20 World Cup, so any opportunity you really need to make the most of it with how strong the team is going at the moment," he added.