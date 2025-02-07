Pakistan head coach Aaqib Javed, in an apparent dig, asked India to be worried about pacer Jasprit Bumrah's fitness. Bumrah had picked up a back injure during final Test against Australia in Sydney in first week of January and hasn't bowled since.

The pacer has been included in India's provisional Champions Trophy squad but the BCCI will take a call only after India's ongoing ODI series against England. Bumrah is expected to play the final ODI of the series on February 12 for the board to assess his fitness.

"They should be worried about Bumrah's fitness. When you play in the Champions Trophy, the most beautiful thing about it is you can't take any team lightly. The top eight best teams are playing. If any team has a bowler like Bumrah, it is a plus point. But it is not like we will plan everything around him," Javed told reporters on the sidelines of Pakistan's training session in Lahore on Wednesday (Feb 5).

Rana ODI debut question on Bumrah's fitness?

India gave Harshit Rana his ODI debut in the first ODI against England on Thursday (Feb 6). The pacer impressed and took three wickets in seven overs he bowled. Rana, however, also went for 26 runs in an over - the most for an Indian on debut.

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra thinks that Rana's debut marks the end of Bumrah's comeback hopes for the ICC tournament set to begin on February 19.

"Harshit Rana's debut tells me there are minimal chances of Jasprit Bumrah being available for the Champions Trophy," Chopra said on his YouTube channel. "If Bumrah is not there and you have to take Harshit as he is ahead of [Mohammed] Siraj at the moment, playing him without a debut would make your heart beat fast."

India play next England ODI on Sunday (Feb 9) in Cuttack.