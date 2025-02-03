The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the sale of tickets for India's matches in the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025. The ticket for India's matches, to be held in Dubai (UAE), are now available for purchase after being made available from Monday (Feb 3) at 4 pm India time.

Along with India's matches, the tickets for the first semi-final, scheduled on March 4 in Dubai, also went live for sale. The tickets for Pakistan-based games as well as the second semi-final have already been made available to buy.

India's match schedule for Champions Trophy 2025

India start their campaign against Bangladesh on February 20 at 2:30 pm India time before taking on archrivals Pakistan on February 23 (2:30 pm India time). India play their final group-stage match against New Zealand on March 2 (2:30 pm India time).

Where to buy tickets for India matches of Champions Trophy 2025

The tickets for India matches as well as the first semi-final can be bought directly from the ICC's website: www.iccchampionstrophy.com/tickets

The tickets for the final, however, will be made available for sale only after the second semi-final on March 5 in Lahore, Pakistan. The delay is due to the hybrid model of the tournament, which is in place after India declined to travel to Pakistan for the tournament.

As a result, India will play all its group-stage matches in Dubai. The first semi-final will also be played in Dubai regardless of India making it or not. The final, if India manage to make it to the semis and win, will also be played in Dubai.

In case India fail to enter the semis, the final will be played in Lahore, Pakistan. The delay in tickets is due to uncertainty of venue of the final, which depends on India's results in the tournament.

A total of eight teams, i.e., India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, England, Afghanistan, New Zealand, Australia and South Africa are divided into two groups for the tournament, which starts on February 19 in Pakistan.