/'Happening for years': New Pak white-ball coach Hesson wants players to quit chasing personal milestones

Pakistan's latest white-ball coach Mike Hesson has said that the personal milestones hold little value in terms of result as he begins one of the most volatile coaching jobs in world cricket. Hesson, who has been involved with Islamabad United in Pakistan Super League (PSL) for two seasons, takes over the job from former ODI World Cup winning coach Gary Kirsten who had quit six months into the job without even being part of a single game.

In an interview with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), he spoke at length about his plans and setting clear expectations with the players who are currently not in the squad.

Also Read - From MAK Pataudi & Anthony de Mello, India vs England Test series set to be renamed Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy

"Those that aren't in future squads, I'll be having those communications. I'll be talking with all those players that have a desire to play for Pakistan and being really clear around the expectations we have," Hesson said.

"It becomes pretty apparent to everybody [if someone's playing for personal milestones] that that's what's happening and it's been happening for years. I think personal milestones will just happen if you're trying to do the right thing by the team and then the team will celebrate them," he added.

The coach also added the importance of being multi-skilled and evolve with the game as he believes that the 'idea of specialist batters in outdated.'

"You have to be multi-skilled," Hesson said. "Not everyone can read a pitch to a point where you know that these five bowlers are going to be perfect. If you've got 6, 7, 8 options that the captain can turn to, then, say, you've got two right-handers at the crease, you can bring on your left-arm spinner. You've got offspinners, who, if you get particular matchups, can do a job," he added.

Most recently, Pakistan started the new ear of their white-ball cricket with a 3-0 T20I series victory over Bangladesh at home and will be touring West Indies next for three T20Is and as many ODIs in July- August.