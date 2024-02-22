WION Business Wrap | Intel’s plan to overtake TSMC, Struggles of US natural gas producers and more

WION's Business Desk brings you this daily round up of global stories from the world of business and economy.

Intel unveils ambitious plans to overtake TSMC with advanced chip manufacturing technologies

At a technology conference in San Jose, California, Intel announced its ambitious plans to regain dominance in the semiconductor industry by surpassing its main competitor, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC).

US natural gas producers struggle amid record supplies and plummeting prices

Amid a relentless surge in natural gas output, US gas producers find themselves grappling with plummeting prices and mounting losses.

EV startups Rivian and Lucid adjust 2024 production forecasts amid market challenges

Electric vehicle (EV) startups Rivian and Lucid have adjusted their production forecasts for 2024, citing challenges in the market landscape and persistent borrowing costs hindering consumer adoption of battery-powered cars.

Boeing replaces head of 737 jetliner programme in wake of mid-air door blowout incident

In the wake of the infamous mid-air window blow-out, Boeing has said that the head of its 737 jetliner programme Ed Clark is departing the company.

ED seeks look out circular against Byju's founder amid ongoing investigation: Report

The Indian Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has urged the Bureau of Immigration (BOI) to issue a look-out circular (LOC) against Byju Raveendran, the founder and CEO of the embattled edtech giant Byju's,

Russia delivers on grain promise: 200,000 tonnes shipped to six African nations

Russia has successfully fulfilled its commitment to provide humanitarian aid in the form of 200,000 metric tonnes of free grain to six African countries, as previously announced by President Vladimir Putin in July.

India’s central bank intensifies oversight of fintech sector through rigorous inspections

India’s Reserve Bank (RBI) has ramped up scrutiny of fintech companies, signalling an end to lenient regulation of this pivotal industry.

Abu Dhabi's Mubadala Investment explores stake in London's Heathrow Airport

Abu Dhabi's Mubadala Investment is actively considering an investment in London's Heathrow Airport, Reuters reported citing sources familiar with the matter.

India surpasses China, emerges as HSBC's third-largest profit hub in 2023

In a financial twist, India has become the unexpected star in HSBC's profit galaxy, surpassing China and securing its position as the third-largest profitable region for the Hong Kong and Shanghai Banking Corp Ltd (HSBC) in 2023.

Federal Reserve treads cautiously on rate cuts amid economic uncertainty

In a peek into the Federal Reserve's recent discussions, the minutes of the January meeting have unveiled a predominant concern among policymakers about the potential risks associated with cutting interest rates too soon.

Global debt skyrockets to unprecedented $313 tn, emerging markets facing new challenges