WION Business Wrap | India’s direct tax collection rise, Airbus CEO's concern over Boeing and more

WION's Business Desk brings you this daily round up of global stories from the world of business and economy.

India's direct tax collection soars, hitting $227 billion mark

India's direct tax collection has witnessed a significant surge, reaching a staggering ₹18.9 trillion (approximately $227 billion), marking a strong 20 per cent increase as reported by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT).

RBI foresees 8 pc growth amid global slowdown, signals shifts in consumer demand

In a recent report by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the country's economic prospects have been painted with a bright hue, forecasting sustained GDP growth of 8 per cent.

India's exports set to hit $450 billion despite Red Sea crisis, FIEO president optimistic

India's merchandise exports are poised to surge to $450 billion by the end of this fiscal year, despite facing geopolitical hurdles such as the Red Sea crisis, as stated by Ashwani Kumar, the newly elected president of the Federation of Indian Export Organisation (FIEO).

Airbus CEO expresses concern over Boeing's ongoing technical issues

In a recent statement at the "Europe 2024" conference in Berlin, Guillaume Faury, the CEO of Airbus, expressed his deep concern over the ongoing technical issues faced by its American rival, Boeing.

Biden administration relaxes EV mileage rule, providing relief to automakers

In a significant move that marks a victory for Detroit automakers, the Biden administration has announced a relaxation of proposed rules that would have imposed strict requirements on manufacturers regarding the production of electric vehicles (EVs).

Mainland Chinese investors flood Hong Kong property market. Here’s why

Following the removal of additional stamp duties on foreign buyers, mainland Chinese investors are flocking to Hong Kong's property market, marking a significant shift after a prolonged period of subdued activity.

Boeing's potential acquisition of Spirit AeroSystems raises questions over ties to Airbus

As Boeing explores a potential acquisition of Spirit AeroSystems, discussions are underway regarding the fate of Spirit's ties to Airbus, posing complexities for Boeing's strategic plans.

EU antitrust chief warns Apple, Meta over fees and disparagement of rivals

Margrethe Vestager, the European Union's antitrust chief, issued warnings to tech giants Apple and Meta Platforms regarding their new fee structures and practices that may undermine competition and consumer choice.

Nordstrom family mulls privatisation amid retail turmoil