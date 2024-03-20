Boeing's potential acquisition of Spirit AeroSystems raises questions over ties to Airbus

As Boeing explores a potential acquisition of Spirit AeroSystems, discussions are underway regarding the fate of Spirit's ties to Airbus, posing complexities for Boeing's strategic plans.

Reuters cited sources familiar with the matter who revealed Boeing's consideration of shedding or significantly reducing specific Spirit businesses that supply crucial components to Airbus.

The move comes amidst Boeing's efforts to regain control over its production chain and address challenges stemming from a recent crisis, including a mid-air cabin panel blowout on a 737 MAX 9 aircraft in January.

The Airbus-related business constituted a significant portion of Spirit Aero's revenue in 2023, accounting for approximately a fifth of its total earnings.

Despite the possibility of completing a Spirit purchase without selling these businesses, Boeing is exploring various options to navigate regulatory and operational hurdles.

Boeing's defensive strategy extends to potential concerns from European regulators regarding Airbus's reliance on a major competitor for critical components in its supply chain.

The intricate nature of these components, customised using proprietary design and technology, raises questions about the feasibility and implications of such dependencies.

While Airbus's options to block a sale of Spirit to Boeing are limited, the aerospace giant holds considerable lobbying power and may explore avenues to influence the outcome of negotiations.

Although discussions are ongoing, the specifics of Airbus's stance regarding the potential acquisition remain uncertain.

Airbus's response could significantly impact the trajectory of negotiations, with the company assessing various options to safeguard its interests.

Boeing's evaluation includes exploring the interest of other entities in Spirit's Airbus-related business, although concrete developments in this regard have yet to emerge. Both Boeing and Airbus declined to comment on the matter.

Spirit AeroSystems, meanwhile, emphasises its commitment to acting in the best interests of its stakeholders amidst ongoing commercial negotiations with Airbus.

While the company refrains from providing detailed insights into these discussions, it underscores the viability of multiple options under consideration.

Spirit's backlog, including projects for both Airbus and Boeing, stands at approximately $49 billion, indicating the magnitude of its operations across various commercial platforms.

Critical to the discussion is Spirit's role in supplying key components for Airbus aircraft, particularly its involvement in producing fuselage sections and wing parts for the Airbus A350 wide-body jet.

Aerospace analysts highlight the sensitivity surrounding Airbus A350 composite technology and the potential implications of changing ownership dynamics in Spirit's operations.