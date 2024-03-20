Biden administration relaxes EV mileage rule, providing relief to automakers

In a significant move that marks a victory for Detroit automakers, the Biden administration has announced a relaxation of proposed rules that would have imposed strict requirements on manufacturers regarding the production of electric vehicles (EVs).

The decision, unveiled by the Department of Energy, comes after intense negotiations with automakers, who raised concerns about meeting aggressive targets for EV transition.

Initially proposed regulations aimed to push EV market share to 67 per cent of all new cars sold by 2032, a stark increase from the less than 8 per cent recorded last year.

However, the revised rules offer automakers more flexibility by slowing down the phase-out of existing regulations, which provided additional fuel-economy credits for EV sales.

This adjustment is expected to ease pressure on manufacturers, particularly the Detroit Three – General Motors, Ford, and Stellantis – known for their reliance on gas-guzzling trucks and SUVs.

The Biden administration's retreat on the stringent EV push is perceived as a strategic move, considering the political landscape leading up to the 2024 presidential election.

With Michigan serving as a crucial battleground state and the heart of the US auto industry, President Biden aims to address concerns raised by opponents, including former President Donald Trump, who criticised policies that could jeopardise auto jobs and potentially benefit China's EV industry.

Under the original proposal, automakers faced substantial fines for not meeting fuel-economy requirements, with estimates suggesting potential fines totalling $10.5 billion through 2032.

General Motors would have encountered fines of $6.5 billion, followed by Stellantis with $3 billion, and Ford with $1 billion over the same period.

The announcement of revised rules has been met with relief by industry stakeholders, including the Alliance for Automotive Innovation, which expressed concerns that the earlier proposal could disincentivize EV production.

While environmentalists have criticised the previous rules for assigning overly generous fuel-economy values to EVs, the latest adjustments aim to provide a more realistic assessment.

For instance, the original proposal would have significantly reduced the "petroleum-equivalent fuel economy" ratings for EVs, which are crucial for offsetting the values of traditional gas-powered vehicles.

The gradual reduction of equivalency ratings through 2030 offers automakers additional time to adapt to evolving regulations.

The revised federal rules, which govern all automakers selling vehicles in the US, aim to strike a balance between promoting EV adoption and supporting the continued sale of combustion vehicles, including hybrids.

Automakers such as Ford, Toyota, Stellantis, Honda, and Hyundai have reported increased sales of hybrid and plug-in hybrid vehicles in recent months, indicating a growing market for electrified vehicles.

However, not all stakeholders are pleased with the softened regulations.

Climate action groups and electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla have urged the administration to uphold stricter rules, emphasising the importance of accelerating the transition to cleaner transportation.

While the revised rules may provide temporary relief to automakers, advocates argue that stringent measures are necessary to drive meaningful improvements in overall fleet efficiency and reduce emissions.

In response to the Energy Department's decision, Reuters cited Pete Huffman, a senior attorney at the National Resources Defense Council (NRDC), who acknowledged the importance of eventually ending higher EV ratings.

Huffman stated that the changes will curtail automakers' reliance on "phantom credits" and incentivise the production of more fuel-efficient vehicles, thereby contributing to environmental goals.