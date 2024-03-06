WION Business Wrap | Google relists Indian apps, Air India-Vistara merger, Starbucks to cut jobs and more

WION's Business Desk brings you this daily round up of global stories from the world of business and economy.

Google reverses course: Relists Indian apps amid government criticism

In a U-turn, Google announced its decision to reinstate Indian apps it had removed due to a billing dispute, marking a shift in stance following backlash from the Indian government and local internet startups.

Singapore approves Air India-Vistara merger with conditions: Report

Singapore's competition watchdog granted conditional approval on Tuesday for the merger between Air India, owned by Tata Group, and Vistara, a joint venture between Tata and Singapore Airlines.

Starbucks West Asia franchise AlShaya to cut thousands of jobs amid boycott fallout

AlShaya Group, the retail giant holding the Starbucks franchise rights in West Asia, is set to lay off more than 2,000 employees as a consequence of dwindling consumer support stemming from the Gaza war-related boycotts.

Abu Dhabi’s state oil company harnesses AI, adds $500 million in net value in 2023

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) announced on Tuesday that its implementation of artificial intelligence (AI) technology resulted in an additional value of $500 million in 2023.

China's growth ambitions challenged: Analysts sceptical of 'Target Without a Plan'

China's Premier Li Qiang announced an ambitious growth target of around 5 per cent during the annual parliamentary session, aiming to boost confidence in the world's second-largest economy.

Lindt reports record 2023 profits while global chocolate market slows down

Swiss chocolatier Lindt & Spruengli reported a surge in annual profit on Tuesday, attributing the increase to successful price adjustments amid soaring ingredient costs and a sluggish global chocolate market.

Pakistan's Prime Minister initiates talks with IMF for crucial loan renewal

Pakistan's newly appointed Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, has directed authorities to expedite negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as the country's existing $3 billion bailout program approaches its conclusion in April.

Russia's oil and gas revenue surges, providing budget boost amid sanctions

Russia witnessed a surge in oil and gas revenue in February, with proceeds exceeding $10 billion, representing an increase of over 80 per cent compared to the previous year.

Sluggish growth sparks talks of rate cuts in Australia

Australia's economy faced sluggish growth in the December quarter, as household incomes dwindled and consumer spending stagnated, signaling a potential downward shift in interest rates.

Tesco leads wage hike trend in British retail sector

Tesco, the largest retailer in Britain, has announced a substantial increase in hourly pay for its store workers, reflecting the rise in the government-mandated minimum wage.

Chinese automakers pave the way to Australia's EV market