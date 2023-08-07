ugc_banner

Who is Vaibhav Taneja? The new Chief Financial Officer of Elon Musk's Tesla

San FranciscoEdited By: Mukul SharmaUpdated: Aug 08, 2023, 12:08 AM IST

Tesla CFO Vaibhav Taneja alongside billionaire business magnate Elon Musk Photograph:(Reuters)

The development follows the resignation of Zachary Kirkhorn, who served as Tesla's finance chief for the past four years, and won the reputation of 'master of coin' over a period of time.

Vaibhav Taneja, the current Chief Accounting Officer (CAO) of Elon Musk's Tesla, will also act as the company's Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

More to follow...

