US imposes fresh sanctions on Iran-linked defence firms and Houthi oil network

The United States has announced a new round of sanctions targeting entities and individuals linked to Iran’s defence industry and Yemen’s Houthi group.

The measures, unveiled by the Trump administration on Friday, are aimed at disrupting Tehran’s access to sensitive defence-related machinery and cracking down on illicit oil trading networks that support the Houthis.

According to a statement from the US Treasury Department, the sanctions target eight entities, one individual, and one vessel allegedly involved in supplying components used in Iran’s ballistic missile and drone programmes.

A separate action was also taken against four individuals, 12 companies, and two vessels tied to the Houthis’ alleged oil smuggling operations.

Sanctionson Iran’s defence procurement

As per Reuters, the US Treasury accused the sanctioned actors of assisting Iran in acquiring dual-use machinery and components that support the regime’s unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), missile, and asymmetric weapons capabilities.

“The United States remains resolved to disrupt any effort by Iran to procure the sensitive, dual-use technology, components, and machinery that underpin the regime’s ballistic missile, unmanned aerial vehicle, and asymmetric weapons programs,” US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in the statement, as quoted by Reuters.

As per Reuters, the department identified two Hong Kong-based shipping firms, Unico Shipping Co Ltd and Athena Shipping Co Ltd, among the blacklisted entities. These companies allegedly facilitated the transportation of machinery for Iran’s defence industry.

The latest sanctions are part of Washington’s broader effort to limit Iran’s weapons proliferation capacity, which the US argues continues to pose a direct threat to regional stability, particularly in the Middle East.

Action against Houthi oil smuggling network

In a separate statement, the Treasury also announced counterterrorism-related sanctions on what it called a network of individuals and companies engaged in illicit oil trading and shipping operations on behalf of Yemen’s Houthi rebels.

As reported by Reuters, the sanctions target four individuals, 12 entities, and two vessels accused of importing oil and other goods to finance the Houthis’ war effort. The US government has previously accused the Iran-aligned group of using oil smuggling to fund its operations, including attacks on commercial shipping routes in the Red Sea.

While the Houthis claim to be resisting foreign intervention in Yemen, the US and its allies have blamed the group for repeated missile and drone strikes targeting international shipping and regional adversaries, particularly Saudi Arabia and Israel.

Broader geopolitical context

The new sanctions come at a time of heightened tensions in the Middle East, with Iran continuing to back armed proxies across the region.

The US has ramped up its enforcement efforts in recent months as part of a wider campaign to contain Iran’s regional influence and limit its ability to finance hostile activities through third-party networks.

The sanctions also reflect the Trump administration’s continued policy of economic pressure on Iran, with a particular focus on curbing its missile and drone development programmes.

As per Reuters, Washington’s approach has involved targeting supply chains and logistics firms, especially those operating in Asia and the Gulf to sever Iran’s access to critical manufacturing inputs.

What the sanctions mean?

Entities and individuals named in the sanctions will have their assets frozen within US jurisdiction, and US persons are generally barred from conducting transactions with them.

The move is also likely to complicate international shipping and trade for the blacklisted companies, particularly those operating in Hong Kong and the Middle East.

The US has reiterated that it will continue to use financial tools to degrade the capabilities of actors that threaten international peace, whether through illicit defence procurement or oil smuggling.